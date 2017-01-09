Delawareans Hit the Road After Weekend Snow

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - As Delmarva digs out from this weekend's snow storm, drivers hit the roads.

"It's still pretty icy out there," said Jose Weidner-Ahorrio of Lewes. "We just had to take it very slow to get to where we need to go. But once you get to Route 1 or Route 24, they're pretty decent."

The Delaware Department of Transportation said it deployed 80 trucks this weekend and were still spreading salt Monday morning. District Engineer Alastair Probert said he expected his drivers to have a full day of work ahead of them, but at a certain point, they need Mother Nature to do her part.

"We brought them in early to try and get a jump on things, but the temperatures didn't cooperate," he told WBOC. "As cold as it is, it's hard for the salt to start working effectively."

DelDOT says all primary and secondary roads have been treated, and they expect to get to some side streets and subdivisions soon. Weidner-Ahorrio said he's not worried.

"I think as long as we all take our time, I think we'll be OK," he said.