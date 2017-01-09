Cambridge Man Found With Fentanyl-Laced Heroin

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Cambridge man has been ordered held without bond after police say they found fentanyl-laced heroin and other illegal items in his home.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says deputies carried out a search warrant at 802 Phillips Street on Thursday and found 30-year-old Rymarr Rideout in possession of 34 capsules they say tested positive for fentanyl and heroin.

Also seized from the home were a scale, five small baggies of marijuana, 11 small baggies of synthetic marijuana, $71 in cash, a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, a 12 gauge shotgun, 82 rounds of 22 ammunition and 3 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun ammunition, according to the sheriff's office.

Rideout was charged with possession of heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of paraphernalia, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and illegal possession of ammunition.

Deputies say Rideout was ordered held without bond.