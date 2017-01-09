Southeastern Virginia, Eastern Shore of Md. Break Chilly Records - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- After a snowy weekend, southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore broke some chilly records overnight.
    
The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia, says temperatures in many inland locations dropped to zero or below on Monday morning, but the lowest reading in the area was -8 degrees in Petersburg, Virginia.
    
Salisbury, Maryland, and Richmond, Virginia, both broke records for low temperatures for the date with 0 degrees on Monday. Salisbury's previous record low of 1 degree was set in 1916. Richmond broke the record low set in 1940 for the day of 1 degree.

