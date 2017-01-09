Southeastern Virginia, Eastern Shore of Md. Break Chilly Records

Pitchers at this year's softball tournament hope to strike out the other team. For businesses in Wicomico County - they say they've already struck gold.
Hotel staff at The Hampton Inn in Salisbury have been preparing since January for the event. Now, they're booked.
The first of the 48 carillon bells was installed in Salisbury University's bell tower on Wednesday.
After a long wait the first carillon bell was lifted into SU's bell tower on Wednesday.
The bells will be placed from heaviest to lightest, and the bell that was lifted Wednesday was nearly five thousand pounds.
Includes footage from SkyCam16 by Bill Mich.More
