Panel Recommends Higher Pay for Delaware Lawmakers, Top official - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Panel Recommends Higher Pay for Delaware Lawmakers, Top officials

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A state panel is recommending pay raises for Delaware lawmakers, judges and high-ranking government officials.
    
The Delaware Compensation Commission, which meets every four years to review salaries for lawmakers and other government officials, released a draft report Monday.
    
The recommendations include higher salaries and expense allowances for legislators, higher salaries for statewide officials except the governor, and pay raises for several cabinet posts. Judges also would see salaries increase, in some cases by more than $20,000 over four years.
    
Under state law, the panel's recommendations take effect automatically unless lawmakers vote them down in their entirety.
    
Lawmakers of both parties have already indicated that they have no political appetite for pay raises given the state's budget problems, including a projected shortfall for next year currently estimated at around $350 million.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices