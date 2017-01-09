MD DNR Ice Cutter Called in to Help Smith Island

SMITH ISLAND, Md.- With the ice building around Smith Island and Crisfield, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Ice Cutter, J. Millard Tawes, was called in to help. State officials say the ice was between 2-3 inches thick, making it dangerous for the ferry and mail boats that run back and forth from Smith Island to the mainland.

The ice cutter's help was welcome news to John and Pat Delduca, who have a place on Smith Island. They were stranded in Crisfield all weekend because of the storm.

"We got into town on Friday. We came in from Mississippi, where it was 75 degrees. We got into town on Friday and missed the boat, so we had to stay till Saturday and then the boats didn't run, so that meant we had to stay until today," said the couple.

The ferry boat captain, Terry Laird Jr., was also glad to see the ice cutter in action. He hadn't been able to make a run to Smith Island since Friday. It was just too dangerous.

"Well, the water was too cold blowing about 40 miles, so we don't go in anything past that and the ice. So we had to wait for the cutter," Laird says.

The ferry was loaded with groceries for the islanders, who take storms like this in stride. State officials say the water around Smith Island and Crisfield harbor may re-freeze tonight, forcing another ice breaking run in the morning.