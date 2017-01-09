U.S. Marshals Arrest Fugitive in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, De- U.S. Marshals Service announced today they have arrested twenty-five-year old Avery Maxwell in Magnolia, Delaware. At the time of his arrest, Maxwell had 11 warrants issued for him in Delaware and another 4 from the State of New Jersey.

Authorities report that on November 15, 2016 the Delaware State Police charged Maxwell with home invasion and second-degree robbery from an incident that occurred on August 31, 2016 in Dover, Delaware. On January 3, 2017, the Delaware State Police also charged Maxwell with first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a firearm by person prohibited, and home invasion from a separate incident that occurred in the Dover area on September 10, 2016.

Police say that in addition to the warrants issued in Delaware, Maxwell was also a wanted fugitive from New Jersey. On October 28, 2016 warrants were issued in New Jersey charging Maxwell with robbery, possession of a weapon, and aggravated assault.

Since Maxwell was wanted in both states, authorities say the United States Marshals Service’s New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and the United States Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force began working together to locate Maxwell. Information was developed by the New Jersey unit that provided a possible lead for Maxwell in Delaware.

On January 9, 2017 officials say that both U.S. Marshal Service units teamed up in Delaware where they located and arrested Maxwell in the unit block of Woodville, Drive, Magnolia, DE. Maxwell was arrested without incident and transported to the Delaware State Police.