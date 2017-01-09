Scrutiny on Dover Police Chief Situation Intensifies

Pitchers at this year's softball tournament hope to strike out the other team. For businesses in Wicomico County - they say they've already struck gold.
Hotel staff at The Hampton Inn in Salisbury have been preparing since January for the event. Now, they're booked.
Town leaders and residents of Marydel say they're hoping to move forward after state officials said the former mayor pleaded guilty this week to stealing more than $61,000 in town funds.
Former Marydel Mayor Debbie Rowe sentenced Tuesday to a total of nine years in prison for felony theft, misconduct in office, and forgery. The sentences were consecutive to each other for a total sentence of nine years.
Detectives with the Salisbury Police Department have arrested three more suspects in connection with the Dec. 9 armed robbery of the Bank of Delmarva branch on Eastern Shore Drive.
