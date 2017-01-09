Scrutiny on Dover Police Chief Situation Intensifies - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Scrutiny on Dover Police Chief Situation Intensifies

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. -- As Dover begins its search for a new police chief following the upcoming retirement of Paul Bernat atop the organization, city officials said an announcement about the position will be made on Tuesday.

Mayor Robin Christiansen has previously said he intended to name an acting police chief to serve while a permanent chief is selected. Due to changes enacted by the city council, candidates from outside the department can be considered for the job and the person selected by the mayor must get approval by city lawmakers.

However, a letter signed by Councilman Roy Sudler and State Rep. Sean Lynn (D-Dover) warned Christiansen that there were legal concerns about a lack of ability within city code to appoint an interim or acting chief and that the action could also cause conflict with state law regarding their removal from the post.

"It's concerning for any number of reasons, and it just seems to be a recipe for disaster the way it's been handled so far," said Lynn, a former Dover councilman.

The letter supported appointing Deputy Chief Marvin Mailey as the new chief, a move Sudler said would give the city its first African-American police chief. He said he doesn't necessarily believe the agency needs to look outside the department through a national search.

"We need somebody who not only knows the community but can also relate on more levels than just one," he said.

David Gist, head of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #15, has also said there are officers within the department that deserve consideration for the top spot and going outside the department could reduce the agency's effectiveness because of adjustment time.

Christiansen declined to comment about the letter, deferring to Tuesday's announcement. Mailey, through a department spokesman, also declined comment.

Despite the letter, Christiansen is set to make an announcement about the position of Police Chief on Tuesday morning.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Softball Tournament Brings Millions to Wicomico County

    Softball Tournament Brings Millions to Wicomico County

    Pitchers at this year's softball tournament hope to strike out the other team. For businesses in Wicomico County - they say they've already struck gold.

    Hotel staff at The Hampton Inn in Salisbury have been preparing since January for the event. Now, they're booked.

    More

    Pitchers at this year's softball tournament hope to strike out the other team. For businesses in Wicomico County - they say they've already struck gold.

    Hotel staff at The Hampton Inn in Salisbury have been preparing since January for the event. Now, they're booked.

    More

  • Marydel Looks To Move Forward After Former Mayor's Sentencing

    Marydel Looks To Move Forward After Former Mayor's Sentencing

    Town leaders and residents of Marydel say they're hoping to move forward after state officials said the former mayor pleaded guilty this week to stealing more than $61,000 in town funds.

    Former Marydel Mayor Debbie Rowe sentenced Tuesday to a total of nine years in prison for felony theft, misconduct in office, and forgery. The sentences were consecutive to each other for a total sentence of nine years.

    More

    Town leaders and residents of Marydel say they're hoping to move forward after state officials said the former mayor pleaded guilty this week to stealing more than $61,000 in town funds.

    Former Marydel Mayor Debbie Rowe sentenced Tuesday to a total of nine years in prison for felony theft, misconduct in office, and forgery. The sentences were consecutive to each other for a total sentence of nine years.

    More

  • Three More Suspects Arrested in Bank of Delmarva Holdup

    Three More Suspects Arrested in Bank of Delmarva Holdup

    Detectives with the Salisbury Police Department have arrested three more suspects in connection with the Dec. 9 armed robbery of the Bank of Delmarva branch on Eastern Shore Drive. 

    More

    Detectives with the Salisbury Police Department have arrested three more suspects in connection with the Dec. 9 armed robbery of the Bank of Delmarva branch on Eastern Shore Drive. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices