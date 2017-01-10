Ex-Secret Service Officer Agrees to Plead Guilty in Sexting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ex-Secret Service Officer Agrees to Plead Guilty in Sexting

Posted: Updated:
Lee Robert Moore Lee Robert Moore

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A former Secret Service officer has agreed to plead guilty to trying to solicit sex from a Delaware undercover agent he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
    
Court records show that Lee Robert Moore, of Church Hill, Md., agreed to plead guilty to attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor and to have the case transferred from federal court in Delaware to federal court in Florida.
    
Moore, who was a uniformed officer at the White House, surrendered in 2015 after an online sex sting by Delaware State Police.
    
Prosecutors in Delaware said Moore also had online sex chats with actual young girls.
    
The Delaware case was put on hold after Moore was indicted in Florida on more serious charges of producing child pornography, attempted receipt of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Heat Wave Hits Delmarva

    Heat Wave Hits Delmarva

    07/13/2017 09:44:00 -04:002017-07-13 13:44:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:12 AM EDT2017-07-13 14:12:35 GMT
    Ryan Thompson constructing on U.S. Route 50 Business during this week's heat wave. (Jennifer Marin/WBOC)Ryan Thompson constructing on U.S. Route 50 Business during this week's heat wave. (Jennifer Marin/WBOC)
    A heat wave has hit Delmarva and here's how some people are spending their days. Also, find out how you can find a cooling center in your area.More
    A heat wave has hit Delmarva and here's how some people are spending their days. Also, find out how you can find a cooling center in your area.More

  • Governor Carney to Sign Naloxone Access Bill in Delaware

    Governor Carney Signs Naloxone Access Bill in Delaware

    Saturday, July 15 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-07-15 04:07:32 GMT
    Saturday, July 15 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-07-15 04:07:32 GMT
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    DELAWARE- Governor John Carney is expected to sign a bill to increase pharmacy access to naloxone in Delaware. In an effort to reduce the number of drug overdoses in the state Governor Carney would need to sign Senate Bill 48, making naloxone aMore
    Governor John Carney is expected to sign a bill to increase pharmacy access to naloxone in Delaware.More

  • Dewey Beach Commissioners Respond to Lawsuit in Town Manager Case

    Dewey Beach Commissioners Respond to Lawsuit in Town Manager Case

    07/14/2017 20:42:00 -04:002017-07-15 00:42:00 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 9:37 PM EDT2017-07-15 01:37:42 GMT
    The Town of Dewey Beach formally acknowledged the case against them and Town Manager Marc Appelbaum, just one day after a lawsuit was filed in Chancery Court.More
    The Town of Dewey Beach formally acknowledged the case against them and Town Manager Marc Appelbaum, just one day after a lawsuit was filed in Chancery Court.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices