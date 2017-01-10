Pay Raises Confront Lawmakers Reconvening in Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Pay Raises Confront Lawmakers Reconvening in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Delaware lawmakers are poised to begin this year's legislative session by rejecting pay raises for themselves and other state officials.
    
Senate and House members convene Tuesday for the start of the 149th session of the General Assembly.
    
The gathering comes one day after a state compensation panel issued a draft report recommending higher salaries and expense allowances for legislators, higher salaries for statewide officials except the governor, and pay raises for several cabinet posts. Judges also would see their salaries increase, in some cases by more than $20,000 over four years.
    
Under state law, the panel's recommendations take effect automatically unless lawmakers vote them down in their entirety. A resolution to do so is already circulating among lawmakers.
    
Some top state officials also have spoken out against the pay raises.

