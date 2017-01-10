Md. Delegate Pendergrass to Lead House Health Committee

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland Del. Shane Pendergrass is the new chair of the House Health and Government Operations Committee.



House Speaker Michael Busch made the announcement Monday.



Pendergrass, a Howard County Democrat, will replace former chairman Peter Hammen, who left last month to work for Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's administration.



Del. Eric Bromwell, a Baltimore County Democrat, will be the new vice chairman of the committee.



Meanwhile, the speaker reassigned Del. Dan Morhaim, an emergency room physician, from the health committee to the House Judiciary Committee. A legislative ethics panel has been reviewing Morhaim's involvement as a consultant for a company in line to be licensed to grow and process marijuana. Morhaim has been a leading advocate for the state's medical marijuana law. He has said he followed ethics rules and regulations.