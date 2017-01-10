Chemours to Stay in Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Chemours will stay in Wilmington through an agreement with the Buccini/Pollin Group, which has bought the DuPont building that the chemical company occupies.



Media outlets report that under the agreement signed Monday, the Buccini/Pollin group will lease the building back to Chemours on a long-term basis. Chemours will get an upgraded world headquarters without having to relocate while Buccini/Pollin expands its portfolio of downtown Wilmington properties.



A purchase price has not been disclosed.



Chemours previously confirmed that the company was considering leaving Delaware and had scouted multiple locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Delaware Director of Economic Development Bernice Whaley says keeping Chemours in downtown Wilmington is an economic win for the city and state. She said the loss of Chemours would have cost the state 3,409 jobs and $554 million in revenue.