Maryland House GOP Re-elects Leadership

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Republicans in the Maryland House of Delegates have re-elected their two leaders in the chamber.



Del. Nic Kipke was re-elected Tuesday to be the House minority leader. Del. Kathy Szeliga was re-elected to be House minority whip.



They have served in those leadership roles since 2013.



Kipke represents District 31B in Anne Arundel County. Szeliga represents District 7, which includes parts of Baltimore and Harford counties.



Maryland's annual 90-day legislative session begins on Wednesday in Annapolis.