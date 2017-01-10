Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery of Dover Advanced Auto

DOVER, Del. - Police are investigating an armed robbery of a Dover auto parts store,

According to the Dover Police Department, just before 8:45 p.m. on Monday, two men wearing black clothing and ski masks entered the Advanced Auto in the 400 block of South DuPont Highway. Officers say they were armed with a handgun and demanded cash from the two employees that were working.

The suspects then ran across Route 13 and into a vehicle that was parked on Martin Street.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App.