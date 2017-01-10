Harrington Man Arrested After Assault in Milford

MILFORD, Del. - A 21-year-old man from Harrington has been arrested after police say he punched someone in the head and threatened further violence.

According to the Milford Police Department, officers responded to a service station in the 200 block of Northeast Front Street on Friday for a reported assault. There they found 21-year-old Kaden Covington and took him into custody.

Police said Covington hit a victim in the head and threatened to hit the person again with a metal pad. The victim received minor injuries as a result, and Covington was charged with aggravated menacing and third-degree assault. Bail for Covington was set at $2,000 unsecured. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Jan. 13 in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.