DuPont to Invest $200M in Experimental Station

ALAPOCAS, Del. (AP)- DuPont is planning to spend $200 million to modernize and upgrade the Experimental Station, its 114-year-old research facility in Alapocas.



Media outlets report DuPont CEO Ed Breen announced Monday that renovations will add enhancements to the Experimental Station's lab space along with the construction of collaboration centers for DuPont customers and suppliers. Space will also be set aside for third-party science companies.



Breen says The Dow Chemical Co. will have workers at the research center after it completes a proposed $130 billion merger with DuPont.



The Experimental Station was built in 1903 and is the birthplace of DuPont products such as Nylon and Kevlar. About 2,000 workers are at the site.