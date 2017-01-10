Harbor Seal Sighting in Felton Becomes Viral Video - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Harbor Seal Sighting in Felton Becomes Viral Video

By Madeleine Overturf
This harbor seal was spotted crossing Coursey Pond in Felton, Del. over the weekend. (Photo credit: Chris Lambert) This harbor seal was spotted crossing Coursey Pond in Felton, Del. over the weekend. (Photo credit: Chris Lambert)
Coursey Pond is shown Tuesday. (Photo: WBOC) Coursey Pond is shown Tuesday. (Photo: WBOC)

FELTON, Del. - Chris Lambert was driving to work on Route 15 in Felton this weekend when traffic slowed down for an unusual sight.

"A bunch of cars went off the side of the road," he said. "There was this big black body in the middle of the road and they all kind of went around it." 

Afraid a person had been hit, he pulled over, only to realize the body was a harbor seal, making its way from the Murderkill River spillway into Coursey Pond.

"I'm just like, 'What is this doing here?'" he recounted to WBOC with a laugh. "How did it get here?" 

In the video, the seal can be seen flopping across Route 15 into Coursey Pond, where the MERR Institute says the adult female seal may still be. MERR Institute Executive Director Suzanne Thurman says seals seek deeper water during storms, and this weekend's snow most likely prompted the seal's journey across traffic. 

"It's normal for them to come up into these creeks and waterways," Thurman said.  "She's highly motivated to stay there because of the easy access to food. And until she decides she wants to get to the bay, she's unlikely to do so."

Thurman says moving the seal--whom they've named Philomena--would be traumatic for her, so they're trying to let her be and make sure others keep the federally mandated 150 feet away. It's also possible Philomena already swam back to to the bay in the middle of the night.

Thurman says if anyone sees Philomena, please call the MERR Institute at 302-228-5029.

