Maryland Legislature Starts 90-day Session

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Maryland lawmakers are gathering for the start of their annual 90-day legislative session.



They will convene at noon on Wednesday at the Capitol in Annapolis.



Lawmakers will be working to fill a budget gap of about $544 million for the next fiscal year.



They also will be weighing proposals to require paid sick leave and to either extend a moratorium on the hydraulic oil and gas drilling process known as fracking in western Maryland or ban it.



Lawmakers also will consider legislation to address the rising costs of prescription drugs.



The session ends April 10.

