Man Killed in Dover Shootout

DOVER, Del.- Dover police say a 31-year-old man is dead following a shootout with two people on Tuesday night.

Dover police said the incident happened at around 7:40 p.m. inside of an apartment at Clearfield Apartments at 120 Haman Drive. According to investigators, two unknown suspects were involved in an exchange of gunfire with Javan Cale, who also fired multiple rounds. The two suspects then fled westbound from the apartment building with no further description of them available.

Police said Cale, who was shot multiple times in the torso, was rushed to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App.