Man Killed in Dover Shootout - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Killed in Dover Shootout

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del.- Dover police say a 31-year-old man is dead following a shootout with two people on Tuesday night. 

Dover police said the incident happened at around 7:40 p.m. inside of an apartment at Clearfield Apartments at 120 Haman Drive. According to investigators, two unknown suspects were involved in an exchange of gunfire with Javan Cale, who also fired multiple rounds. The two suspects then fled westbound from the apartment building with no further description of them available.

 Police said Cale, who was shot multiple times in the torso, was rushed to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: Motorcycle and Bicycle Crash Kills One in Laurel

    Police Investigate Serious Crash in Laurel

    07/15/2017 22:50:00 -04:002017-07-16 02:50:00 GMT
    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:09 AM EDT2017-07-16 13:09:51 GMT
    LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle in Laurel.According to police, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a motorcycle and a bicycle crashed on Route 13 at Laurel Road. Police say the bicyclist is suffering seMore
    Delaware State Police said a crash Saturday night in Laurel, DE between a motorcycle and a bicyclist claimed the life of one person.More

  • Rehoboth Canopy Ban Well Received, Officials Say

    Rehoboth Canopy Ban Well Received, Officials Say

    07/15/2017 22:38:00 -04:002017-07-16 02:38:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 15 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-07-16 02:38:48 GMT
    Rehoboth Beach, DelawareRehoboth Beach, Delaware
    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) - Local officials say a ban on tents at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is getting a mostly positive reception. Frank Maragos, who was visiting from Culpepper, Virginia, says the tents took up too much space on the beach. The tent andMore
    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) - Local officials say a ban on tents at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is getting a mostly positive reception. Frank Maragos, who was visiting from Culpepper, Virginia, says the tents took up too much space on the beach. The tent andMore

  • Baby Giraffe At Maryland Zoo Dies

    Baby Giraffe At Maryland Zoo Dies

    07/15/2017 22:43:00 -04:002017-07-16 02:43:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 15 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-07-16 02:43:09 GMT
    Credit: Maryland ZooCredit: Maryland Zoo
    BALTIMORE (AP) - The Maryland Zoo says a young giraffe that has been struggling since birth has died.More
    BALTIMORE (AP) - The Maryland Zoo says a young giraffe that has been struggling since birth has died.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices