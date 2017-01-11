Police: Salisbury Man Arrested After Selling Stolen Items on Fac - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Salisbury Man Arrested After Selling Stolen Items on Facebook

John Beauchamp (Photo: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office) John Beauchamp (Photo: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office)

SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man is facing burglary and theft charges after authorities said he stole multiple items and then tried to sell them on Facebook. 

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, John Beauchamp was arrested on Jan. 5 in connection with a burglary and theft case. Police said their investigation indicated that Beauchamp had entered a shed in the 1500 block of Glen Avenue in Salisbury and stole several items including a leaf blower, a chainsaw, and an air conditioning unit. The Sheriff's Office said the deputy also learned that the victim saw that Beauchamp had the air conditioner at his home and had begun disassembling it.

During the ensuing investigation, the deputy said it was discovered that Beauchamp had listed a leaf blower on a local Facebook site where people list items for sale. The leaf blower was positively identified as the one stolen from the victim, police said.

Beauchamp was also arrested in connection to another theft case in the 1500 block of Glen Avenue, although it was not clear if it was the same property. Police said Beauchamp was involved in the theft of a .22 rifle from a home in that area. During that investigation, police said the deputy learned that the stolen firearm had been bought by someone in Salisbury who cooperated with law enforcement and turned over the rifle. It was later discovered that Beauchamp was the seller of the rifle and that he was involved in its theft.

Beauchamp is charged with second- and fourth-degree burglary, theft of $1,000 to $10,000, theft under $100, and conspiracy to commit theft for these two cases.

Following an initial appearance, Beauchamp was ordered to be detained in the Wicomico County Detention Center in lieu of $2,500 bond.
 

