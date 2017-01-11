Mayor: Deputy Takes Over Dover PD During Search for Chief - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Mayor: Deputy Takes Over Dover PD During Search for Chief

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Dover Police Department Deputy Chief Marvin Mailey has taken over day-to-day operations of the department as Chief Paul Bernat's retirement nears.
    
Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen announced Tuesday that Mailey will continue to serve in the role of chief during the search for Bernat's replacement.
    
Christiansen says he will follow the process to pick a new chief that was set in place in June 2015 - due in part to difficulties that occurred when Bernat was appointed Dover's 13th police chief in April 2014. The previous process allowed the mayor to directly appoint a chief without any input. The 2015 ordinance created a new process in which a selection committee sends its choice for chief to the city council for approval.

