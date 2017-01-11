Man in Critical Condition After Being Run Over Near Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware State Police say a 47-year-old man is in critical condition after getting run over by a van on US Route 13 south of Greenwood early Wednesday morning.

Troopers said that shortly before 3 a.m., 32-year-old Aaron J. Marchincin, of Seaford, was operating a Ford E250 Econoline van northbound on Route 13 and approaching Greenwood town limits, when Antonio Lambert, of Greenwood, walked into the van's path. The van struck Lambert in the right travel lane and threw him into the grass median, according to investigators.

Authorities said Lambert, who was wearing dark colored clothing and not crossing in a crosswalk or carrying a flashlight, was removed from the scene and initially transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. He was later airlifted to Christiana Medical Center where he was admitted in critical condition.

Marchincin was properly restrained and uninjured in the crash, according to police.

The DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident. However, police said alcohol may be a factor on behalf of Lambert.

Route 13 northbound in the area of the collision was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.