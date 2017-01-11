Two Smyrna Teens Arrested for Robbing Pizza Delivery Driver - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Smyrna Teens Arrested for Robbing Pizza Delivery Driver

Posted: Updated:

SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware State Police say they have arrested two teens in connection ti the robbery of a pizza delivery person.

Investigators say at around 5:52 p.m. Tuesday January 10, 2017, troopers received a call from the manager of the Pizza Hut in Smyrna saying one of the drivers had been robbed while making a delivery. 

Troopers say their investigation revealed the 46-year-old female employee was making a delivery to the 100 block of Nita Drive, located in the Garrison Lake Green Development, when two male subjects approached her wearing masks and pointing handguns. They demanded her consumable goods as well as her money ($2.00), all of which she complied and turned over.  The two then fled through the yard towards Leena Lane.

Troopers, with the assistance of Clayton Police Department and a Smyrna Police Department K9 Unit, began a search in the area of the incident which led to the officers to a residence in the unit block of Leena Lane.  Troopers made contact with the homeowners and obtained a consent to search and were able to located the items, including a mask and BB guns, along with the pizza and other consumable goods that were linked to the robbery.

Travonne Randolph, 16, and Taalibudeen Anderson, 15, both of Smyrna were taken into custody at the residence and transported back to Troop 3 in Camden where they were both charged with Robbery 1st, Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony, and Conspiracy 2nd.  Randolph was additionally charged with Resisting Arrest.  The two were arraigned at JP7 and committed to Stevenson House on secured bonds.

The victim was uninjured in this incident.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Shots Fired at Car in Dover

    Shots Fired at Car in Dover

    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-07-17 01:24:17 GMT
    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-07-17 01:24:17 GMT
    (Image: MGN)(Image: MGN)
    Delaware State Police are investigating after a car was shot at in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Dover Saturday evening.More
    Delaware State Police are investigating after a car was shot at in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Dover Saturday evening.More

  • Update: Motorcycle and Bicycle Crash Kills One in Laurel

    Police Investigate Serious Crash in Laurel

    07/15/2017 22:50:00 -04:002017-07-16 02:50:00 GMT
    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:09 AM EDT2017-07-16 13:09:51 GMT
    LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle in Laurel.According to police, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a motorcycle and a bicycle crashed on Route 13 at Laurel Road. Police say the bicyclist is suffering seMore
    Delaware State Police said a crash Saturday night in Laurel, DE between a motorcycle and a bicyclist claimed the life of one person.More

  • Rehoboth Canopy Ban Well Received, Officials Say

    Rehoboth Canopy Ban Well Received, Officials Say

    07/15/2017 22:38:00 -04:002017-07-16 02:38:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 15 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-07-16 02:38:48 GMT
    Rehoboth Beach, DelawareRehoboth Beach, Delaware
    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) - Local officials say a ban on tents at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is getting a mostly positive reception. Frank Maragos, who was visiting from Culpepper, Virginia, says the tents took up too much space on the beach. The tent andMore
    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) - Local officials say a ban on tents at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is getting a mostly positive reception. Frank Maragos, who was visiting from Culpepper, Virginia, says the tents took up too much space on the beach. The tent andMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices