Two Smyrna Teens Arrested for Robbing Pizza Delivery Driver

SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware State Police say they have arrested two teens in connection ti the robbery of a pizza delivery person.

Investigators say at around 5:52 p.m. Tuesday January 10, 2017, troopers received a call from the manager of the Pizza Hut in Smyrna saying one of the drivers had been robbed while making a delivery.

Troopers say their investigation revealed the 46-year-old female employee was making a delivery to the 100 block of Nita Drive, located in the Garrison Lake Green Development, when two male subjects approached her wearing masks and pointing handguns. They demanded her consumable goods as well as her money ($2.00), all of which she complied and turned over. The two then fled through the yard towards Leena Lane.

Troopers, with the assistance of Clayton Police Department and a Smyrna Police Department K9 Unit, began a search in the area of the incident which led to the officers to a residence in the unit block of Leena Lane. Troopers made contact with the homeowners and obtained a consent to search and were able to located the items, including a mask and BB guns, along with the pizza and other consumable goods that were linked to the robbery.

Travonne Randolph, 16, and Taalibudeen Anderson, 15, both of Smyrna were taken into custody at the residence and transported back to Troop 3 in Camden where they were both charged with Robbery 1st, Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony, and Conspiracy 2nd. Randolph was additionally charged with Resisting Arrest. The two were arraigned at JP7 and committed to Stevenson House on secured bonds.

The victim was uninjured in this incident.