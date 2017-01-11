Two Men Arrested for Thefts From Vehicles in Smyrna Area

SMYRNA, Del.– Delaware State Police have arrested two men in connection with a series of thefts from vehicles in the Smyrna area.

Craig N. Jones, 26, and Nairobi Wanamaker, 46, both of Smyrna, were taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with more than a dozen charges including burglary, theft, criminal trespass, and conspiracy. Jones was ordered held in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $18,013 bond and Wanamaker was ordered held on $10,005 secured bond.

Police said that between Dec. 29 and Jan. 2, troopers saw an increase in thefts from vehicles at more than a dozen locations south of Smyrna, particularly the Sunnyside Road and Sheridan Lane areas.

Troopers said they learned that an undetermined number of suspects entered approximately at least a dozen different vehicles stealing items and also rummaged through unsecured vehicles. Items stolen ranged from purses to electronic devices, and cash. In most of these cases the vehicles were parked in the victim’s driveways and were not locked, according to investigators.

Troopers said that through their investigation they determined Jones and Wanamaker were responsible for the thefts after they had been arrested by Smyrna Police Department on Jan. 3 for similar incidents within that town's jurisdiction.