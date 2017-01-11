Two Men Arrested for Thefts From Vehicles in Smyrna Area - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Men Arrested for Thefts From Vehicles in Smyrna Area

Posted: Updated:
Craig N. Jones, 26, and Nairobi Wanamaker, 46, both of Smyrna Craig N. Jones, 26, and Nairobi Wanamaker, 46, both of Smyrna

SMYRNA, Del.– Delaware State Police have arrested two men in connection with a series of thefts from vehicles in the Smyrna area.

Craig N. Jones, 26, and Nairobi Wanamaker, 46, both of Smyrna, were taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with more than a dozen charges including burglary, theft, criminal trespass, and conspiracy. Jones was ordered held in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $18,013 bond and Wanamaker was ordered held on $10,005 secured bond.

Police said that between Dec. 29 and Jan. 2, troopers saw an increase in thefts from vehicles at more than a dozen locations south of Smyrna, particularly the Sunnyside Road and Sheridan Lane areas. 

Troopers said they learned that an undetermined number of suspects entered approximately at least a dozen different vehicles stealing items and also rummaged through unsecured vehicles. Items stolen ranged from purses to electronic devices, and cash.  In most of these cases the vehicles were parked in the victim’s driveways and were not locked, according to investigators. 

Troopers said that through their investigation they determined Jones and Wanamaker were responsible for the thefts after they had been arrested by Smyrna Police Department on Jan. 3 for similar incidents within that town's jurisdiction.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Shots Fired at Car in Dover

    Shots Fired at Car in Dover

    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-07-17 01:24:17 GMT
    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-07-17 01:24:17 GMT
    (Image: MGN)(Image: MGN)
    Delaware State Police are investigating after a car was shot at in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Dover Saturday evening.More
    Delaware State Police are investigating after a car was shot at in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Dover Saturday evening.More

  • Update: Motorcycle and Bicycle Crash Kills One in Laurel

    Police Investigate Serious Crash in Laurel

    07/15/2017 22:50:00 -04:002017-07-16 02:50:00 GMT
    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:09 AM EDT2017-07-16 13:09:51 GMT
    LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle in Laurel.According to police, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a motorcycle and a bicycle crashed on Route 13 at Laurel Road. Police say the bicyclist is suffering seMore
    Delaware State Police said a crash Saturday night in Laurel, DE between a motorcycle and a bicyclist claimed the life of one person.More

  • Rehoboth Canopy Ban Well Received, Officials Say

    Rehoboth Canopy Ban Well Received, Officials Say

    07/15/2017 22:38:00 -04:002017-07-16 02:38:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 15 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-07-16 02:38:48 GMT
    Rehoboth Beach, DelawareRehoboth Beach, Delaware
    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) - Local officials say a ban on tents at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is getting a mostly positive reception. Frank Maragos, who was visiting from Culpepper, Virginia, says the tents took up too much space on the beach. The tent andMore
    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) - Local officials say a ban on tents at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is getting a mostly positive reception. Frank Maragos, who was visiting from Culpepper, Virginia, says the tents took up too much space on the beach. The tent andMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices