Dog Rescued From Frozen Pond

By Madeleine Overturf
LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Fire Department has gone to the dogs-- in a good way!

On Monday, Buddy the 13 year old blind and deaf golden retriever got trapped on the ice on Red Mill Pond in Lewes. When firefighters arrived on scene, they say he wasn't in such good shape. 

"He was scared, wet, shivering," says firefighter Robert Stevens. "He was licking himself because he had a bunch of mud on him."

Stevens and his colleagues quickly realized the best way to get buddy was taking a boat to the 100 feet offshore where Buddy was trapped. They used pike poles to pull themselves through the ice to him.

EMS Supervisor Dennis Dean says it was a tense rescue.

"For a little while it was a little bit of uncertainty because we weren't sure how thick the ice was, and obviously at that point we did not want the dog to fall into the water," he tells WBOC. "So it was a little on the edge for a little bit there."

But the firefighters were able to grab Buddy and wrap him in blankets immediately. Stevens says his owner was so grateful.

"When she first got there, she was a little hysterical but I would be too if that was my dog for 13 years," he says. She came out to us and thanked us. She was thankful, that's for sure."

Buddy is home now, safe, sound, warm, and loved. Dean says that's the best part.

"We brought a family back together," he says. "It's a good feeling to have."

