Police: Man Killed in Dover Shootout

Dover Police said Tuesday's shooting happened at the Clearfield Apartments. (Nick Layman/WBOC) Dover Police said Tuesday's shooting happened at the Clearfield Apartments. (Nick Layman/WBOC)

DOVER, Del. -- A man died Tuesday night after a shootout at an apartment complex in Dover, marking the first shooting death of the year in the city, police said.

Javan Cale, 31, suffered multiple gunshots while exchanging gunfire about 7:40 p.m. with two unknown suspects in an apartment at the Clearfield Apartments, according to M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover Police Spokesman.

Cale was taken to Kent General Hospital where he later died from his injuries, Hoffman said. No suspects had been named by police as of Wednesday night.

Neighbors said they were shocked by the fact that a shootout occurred in what they said was an otherwise quiet area.

Nick Arline said he knew Cale and wanted to see the people involved in the shootout brought to justice.

"I mean this was just vicious in nature," he said. "If they get the death penalty, I wouldn't be mad at all."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App

