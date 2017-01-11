Dover City Hall, Library Used for Movie Filming - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover City Hall, Library Used for Movie Filming

DOVER, Del. -- Dover opened up its city hall and library to a film crew over the weekend as Hollywood talent came to town to shoot a movie.

Actress Vivica A. Fox and actors Quinton Aaron of "The Blindside" and Michael Paré were on hand for filming of "Jason's Letter," which is directed by filmmaker Terrance Tykeem. The work featured a crew of about 45 people, according to Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen. The film reportedly focuses on the events following a police-involved shooting of a young African-American person.

The work occurred between Friday and Monday, mostly during times when city offices were closed or had yet to open.

City officials said they are hopeful the film production stirs more economic development in Dover.

