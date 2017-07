CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A project to install a new roundabout at a Cambridge intersection is causing more road closures.

Beginning Thursday, Woods Road just north of Church Creek Road will be closed so workers can put in the new roundabout. A short detour will be in place using Route 50 and Church Creek Road.

The project, which first started back in the summer, will convert the existing two-way stop to a free-flowing roundabout.

The Maryland State Highway Administration said the $4.1 million project will be finished by the end of this year.