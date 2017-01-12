Police Investigate Robbery at Deluxe Dairy Market in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating the Wednesday afternoon robbery of a Seaford area store.

Police report the incident happened around 9:19 p.m. when two male suspects, both armed with an unknown type handguns, entered Deluxe Dairy Market, located on the 10500 block of Concord Road. The suspects jumped the counter and demanded cash from the employees who were forced to the floor. Police say the suspects then removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the registers and cigarettes before exiting the store and fleeing in an unknown direction. DPSD confirms that no one was injured during the robbery.

According to an investigation report, the suspects are described as black males wearing masks and gloves.

Anyone with information to this robbery are asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.