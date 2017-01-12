Updated: Space Heater Blamed for Georgetown House Fire

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Authorities say an electrical malfunction in the area of a space heater sparked a Wednesday morning house fire that left a Georgetown home in ruins.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze occurred shortly before noon at the two-story home, located in the 26000 block of DuPont Boulevard. The Georgetown Vol. Fire Company, assisted by Millsboro, Ellendale, Milton, and Blades fire companies, responded to the scene and placed the fire under control just before 1 p.m.

Investigators said the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Damage to the structure is listed at approximately $75,000, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.