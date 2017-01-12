Dover Woman ID'd as Fifth Victim of Fort Lauderdale Shooting

A man on Monday walks by a closed entrance at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, where five travelers were killed and six others were wounded by a gunman in the airport's baggage claim area on Friday. (Photo: AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP/WBOC)- Authorities have identified a Dover, Delaware woman as the fifth person killed in last week's shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Mary Louise Amzibel, 69, a native of Ashtabula in northeastern Ohio, but who last lived in Dover, Del., was the fifth victim of the shooting, Broward County spokeswoman Kimberly Maroe said in an email Wednesday night. Her husband, also a native of Ashtabula, was shot in the face and is in a coma, according to the Ashtabula Star Beacon newspaper.

Maroe also confirmed the names of the other four victims: Shirley Wells Timmons, 70, of Senecaville, in eastern Ohio; Michael John Oehme, 57, of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Olga M. Woltering, 84, of Marietta, Georgia; and Terry Michael Andres, 62, of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Esteban Santiago is accused of fatally shooting the five travelers and wounding six others in the airport's baggage claim area Friday. The 26-year-old Iraq war veteran remains jailed without bond on federal charges.