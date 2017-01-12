Easton Man Sentenced to 28 Years for Child Porn

BALTIMORE, Md – A federal judge has sentenced a Talbot County man for exploiting a teenage to make child pornography.

U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III sentenced Patrick Shawn Sutphin, age 44, formerly of Easton, Maryland, today to 345 months in prison, followed by lifetime supervised release, after Sutphin pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child to produce child pornography.

Judge Russell also ordered that upon his release from prison Sutphin must register as a sex offender in the place where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA). Judge Russell ordered that Sutphin’s federal sentence is to be served concurrently to the sentence imposed in a related case in the Circuit Court for Talbot County.

The guilty plea and sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein; Special Agent in Charge Andre R. Watson of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); Talbot County Sheriff Joseph Gamble; and Talbot County State’s Attorney Scott G. Patterson.

According to his plea agreement, between August and November 2015, Sutphin engaged in sexual acts with a 13 year old girl. Sutphin purchased gifts for the girl, including jewelry and clothing. At one point Sutphin transported the girl to Pennsylvania, where he also engaged in sexual acts with the victim.

Sutphin communicated with the girl using text messages, video chat and social media applications. In some of his communications Sutphin discussed the sexual conduct he had engaged in with the victim, and the conduct he wished to engage in in the future. On a number of occasions, Suphin used his cellular phone to take sexually explicit pictures of the victim.

On November 3, 2015, Sutphin’s abuse of the victim was reported to law enforcement officers and the next day a search warrant was executed at Sutphin’s residence. Law enforcement seized Sutphin’s cellular phone and a subsequent search revealed many images of the victim engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

