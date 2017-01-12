Rehoboth Beach Examining Stormwater

Harriet Tubman and Ella Fitzgerald are some familiar faces that are honored right off Route 50 in Cambridge.
A new mural commemorates the city's African American heritage and comes a week before the 50th anniversary of the Cambridge Race Riots.More
The fire department has been placing hydrant markers on the ground that hope to reduce the time it normally takes to find them.
"They make a huge difference. Many times it's a matter or laying out 500 feet of hose versus only having to lay out 100 feet because you can't see the hydrant that's down the street" said Doug Parker of Salisbury Fire Department.More
