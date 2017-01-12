Rehoboth Beach Examining Stormwater - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rehoboth Beach Examining Stormwater

By Madeleine Overturf
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A new report has the City of Rehoboth Beach looking at how it treats its storm water.

The report looked at the city's current storm water method--five outfalls that empty into the ocean, along with possible alternatives such as porous asphalt or sand filters. It also examined the amount of enterococcus--a bacteria that occurs in warm-blooded mammals--found in the water. Mayor Sam Cooper said the biggest takeaway is that the city needs more information before any changes are made. 

"We can use back of the envelope calculations," he said. "But [a study] would really quantify it and what is the level of bacteria in this stormwater."

Cooper says they'll look at many options for the storm water, including educating the public on how they can help keep the runoff clean. Gregg Rosner with the Surfrider Foundation says their organization also agrees that education is critical--and so is disregarding one of the report's storm water treatment alternatives: extending the current outfalls.

"1500 feet out puts it right where the dolphins are, sea turtles, sturgeon--all of the endangered and species of concern are," he told WBOC. "I would hope that they try to mitigate it as completely as possible."

Rosner also said that he's concerned extending the outfall would be pricy--much like the current proposed treated wastewater outfall in Rehoboth.

"How are they going to afford it? Are the citizens going to have to start paying for this?" he said. 

Cooper says before any action is taken, they need the study, which would cost about $260,000. 

"Like so many things, there's a lot of things that come into making a final decision," he said. "Gathering the data would be one of those factors that would help in finding the solutions."

The full report can be found here. 
 

