New Concert Venue Coming to Sussex County

By Madeleine Overturf
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A big field off Route 1 near Milton will now have some big names.

Hudson Fields will now be the location for summer concerts, put on by Highway One. The first concert is country band Old Dominion on June 1st.

Highway One creator Alex Pires--who previously created Harrington's Delaware Junction music festival--says the space is conducive for concerts due to size, existing parking and the opportunity to bring equipment in and out.

"It'll look exactly the same," he said. "When we're done, we'll walk away and it'll look exactly as it does right now." 

Pires says the space could hold up to 4,000 people, and at Old Dominion's concert, most tickets will cost about $25. He says he's happy to keep business in Sussex County.

"I got offers to do this in Wilmington, or Dover-- I really would rather stay here," he says. "We are a Sussex County-based company. I want to do it here."

Pires says the concerts will also provide fundraising opportunities for local charities who participate in concert operations such as ticket taking. He says he'll do whatever the county deems necessary to make these summer concerts happen, be it an over the counter permit or more. The county says they have not received any application yet, but when they do, they will respond accordingly. 

Pires hopes to put on 4-5 concerts this summer, with more in the future. 

"If the community likes it, we'll come back in 2018," he told WBOC. "I think they will."

