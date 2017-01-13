Woman Gets Probation For Rape of Daughter's Teen Boyfriend - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Woman Gets Probation For Rape of Daughter's Teen Boyfriend

Elaine B. Goodman (Photo credit: Smyrna Police Department) Elaine B. Goodman (Photo credit: Smyrna Police Department)

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware woman who pleaded guilty to raping her daughter's 13-year-old boyfriend has been sentenced to probation.
    
A judge on Thursday sentenced 46-year-old Elaine B. Goodman of Dover to two years of probation.
    
Goodman, who pleaded guilty to fourth-degree rape, also was ordered to complete sexual disorders counseling and register as a sex offender.
    
The attorney general's office declined to comment on the sentence.
    
Goodman was arrested after Smyrna police received a report in March 2015 alleging an inappropriate relationship between Goodman and the boy.
    
Goodman was charged with third-degree rape, fourth-degree rape, unlawful sexual contact, and sexual solicitation of a child.
 

