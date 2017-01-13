Second Arrest Made in Cambridge Sept. Murder

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A second arrest has been made in connection to a shooting in Dorchester County that happened back in September.

According to the Cambridge Police Department, 24-year-old Terrance A. Conway was arrested on Jan 9. and charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and other related charges.

Police say on Sept. 21, 2016, officers were called to the 500 block of Saunders Avenue for a reported shooting. Upon arrive, police said they found a man who had been shot. That man, later identified as Taron Anderson, later died at the hospital.

23-year-old Jaelin Green-Purnell was arrested the day after the shooting and identified as the shooter, police said. He was charged in Anderson's death. Through continued investigation, police said detectives were able to determine the second suspect involved in the incident to be Conway.

Conway was ordered held without bond.

