Lawmakers Take Another Stab at Minimum Wage Increase

Harriet Tubman and Ella Fitzgerald are some familiar faces that are honored right off Route 50 in Cambridge.
A new mural commemorates the city's African American heritage and comes a week before the 50th anniversary of the Cambridge Race Riots.More
List to the 9-1-1 call made to Salisbury police on July 11 about a man with a gun at Woodcock Park. The call is followed by body cam footage of the incident.
