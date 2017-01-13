Lawmakers Take Another Stab at Minimum Wage Increase - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Lawmakers Take Another Stab at Minimum Wage Increase

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Democratic lawmakers have reintroduced legislation to increase Delaware's current $8.25 minimum wage by $2 over four years despite a similar measure stalling in the General Assembly last year.
    
A bill introduced Thursday would increase the minimum wage in four 50-cent increments starting October 1 of this year, to $10.25 an hour in October 2020.
    
After 2020, the minimum wage would increase by a percentage equal to the cost-of-living adjustment under the federal Social Security Act.
    
A similar bill passed the Democrat-led Senate last year but stalled in the House after being roundly criticized by small business owners.
    
Supporters say an increase would help struggling low-wage earners. Opponents believe it would lead to businesses hiring fewer workers and passing on any wage increase to consumers, making goods and services more expensive.

