Arrest Made in First Dover Shooting Death - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Arrest Made in First Dover Shooting Death

Posted: Updated:
(Photo Credit: MGN) (Photo Credit: MGN)

DOVER, Del. -- The Dover Police Department says they have have arrested two men in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left one man dead.

Police say Javan Cale, 31, suffered multiple gunshot wounds while exchanging gunfire around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday in a residence at the Clearfield Apartments. Depaul Wilson, 35, and Guy Jones Jr., 27, both of Worton, Maryland, were arrested, police report, for the shooting death of Cale. Both men are awaiting extradition to Delaware to face charges of home invasion, attempted robbery in the 1st degree, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by person prohibited and 1st degree murder.

Residents at the apartment complex say they were shocked that such event would happen in their neighborhood. When WBOC spoke with some of those residents earlier this week, one resident said they planned to move. In 2016, police reported three homicides in Dover.

No mugshots of the suspects are available at this time.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Safety Improvements Sought for Kenton Road in Dover

    Safety Improvements Sought for Kenton Road

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:53:06 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:53:06 GMT
    Kenton Road sign.Kenton Road sign.
    DOVER, Del. -- A number of crashes along Kenton Road in recent months have prompted calls for improved safety measures along the road, particularly near a pair of residential communities.City council members and a Kent County Levy Court Commissioner haveMore
    DOVER, Del. -- A number of crashes along Kenton Road in recent months have prompted calls for improved safety measures along the road, particularly near a pair of residential communities.City council members and a Kent County Levy Court Commissioner haveMore

  • The Road to Drug Addiction Recovery

    The Road to Drug Addiction Recovery

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:42:56 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:42:56 GMT
    Oliver watering his plantsOliver watering his plants
    67-year-old Oliver has struggled throughout most of life with drug addiction. He's reached out for help and shares his journey.More
    67-year-old Oliver has struggled throughout most of life with drug addiction. He's reached out for help and shares his journey.More

  • A New Way to Workout: The Anti-Gravity Treadmill

    A New Way to Workout: The Anti-Gravity Treadmill

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:29:57 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:29:57 GMT
    The MAC Center's "Anti-Gravity Treadmill" is revolutionizing the way we work out.More
    The MAC Center's "Anti-Gravity Treadmill" is revolutionizing the way we work out.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Milford Woman Arrested for Child Abandonment

    Milford Woman Arrested for Child Abandonment

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 8:05 AM EDT2017-07-18 12:05:50 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 8:05 AM EDT2017-07-18 12:05:50 GMT
    Jill R. GriffithJill R. Griffith
    A Milford woman is behind bars on child abandonment and related charges following accusations that she left her son with a medical condition outside a business one evening and didn't return.More
    A Milford, Delaware woman is behind bars on child abandonment and related charges following accusations that she left her son with a medical condition outside a business one evening and didn't return.More

  • Hartly Woman Dies in Morning Crash

    Hartly Woman Dies in Morning Crash

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:15 AM EDT2017-07-18 14:15:47 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:15 AM EDT2017-07-18 14:15:47 GMT
    An early Tuesday morning crash has claimed the life of a 42-year-old Hartly woman.More
    An early Tuesday morning crash has claimed the life of a 42-year-old Hartly woman.More

  • Police: Drowning Caused Rehoboth Beach Man's Death

    Police: Drowning Caused Rehoboth Beach Man's Death

    07/18/2017 11:27:00 -04:002017-07-18 15:27:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:36:01 GMT
    Todd McKee (Photo provided by Rehoboth Beach Police Department)Todd McKee (Photo provided by Rehoboth Beach Police Department)
    Rehoboth Beach police say drowning was the cause of death of a man whose body was found Friday morning on a beach.More
    Rehoboth Beach police say drowning was the cause of death of a man whose body was found Friday morning on a beach.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices