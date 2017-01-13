Arrest Made in First Dover Shooting Death

DOVER, Del. -- The Dover Police Department says they have have arrested two men in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left one man dead.

Police say Javan Cale, 31, suffered multiple gunshot wounds while exchanging gunfire around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday in a residence at the Clearfield Apartments. Depaul Wilson, 35, and Guy Jones Jr., 27, both of Worton, Maryland, were arrested, police report, for the shooting death of Cale. Both men are awaiting extradition to Delaware to face charges of home invasion, attempted robbery in the 1st degree, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by person prohibited and 1st degree murder.

Residents at the apartment complex say they were shocked that such event would happen in their neighborhood. When WBOC spoke with some of those residents earlier this week, one resident said they planned to move. In 2016, police reported three homicides in Dover.

No mugshots of the suspects are available at this time.