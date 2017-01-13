20 YO Milford Man Arrested in Sexual Solicitation Investigation

MILFORD, Del. -- Detectives from the Milford Police Department’s Criminal Division report a man is in custody in connection with an investigation of a sexual solicitation of a child underage.

As a result of the investigation, police obtained warrants for Chad R. Dukes, 20, of Milford. The investigation revealed Dukes reportedly engaged in intercourse with a child under the age of 18 and used social media to communicate with the victim. Police report Dukes has been charged with Sexual Solicitation of a Child Under 18 and two counts of Rape 4th degree. Dukes was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #2, where his bail was set at $40,000.00 secured, along with a no contact order with the victim. He was then committed to the custody of the Delaware Department of Correction at the Sussex Correctional Institution and is scheduled to appear at the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas on January 19th for a Preliminary Hearing.