Milford PD Searching for Fraud Suspects

MILFORD, Del. - Milford Police are are asking for the public's help in locating two men who are wanted for cashing of suspicious checks.

On June 5, 2016, Milford Police began an investigation after a representative for the victim was contacted by an area bank about suspicious activity.

Police obtained warrants for Julian T. Lark II, 26 of Chadbourn, North Carolina, and Kevin B. Cuthbertson, 27 of Dover, Delaware, after the pair were identified as suspects in this case.

Both men are described as black males, with Mr. Lark II being 5'10 tall and approximately 265 lbs and Mr. Cuthbertson being 5'9 tall and approximately 250 lbs.

Milford Police urge anyone with information about the whereabouts of either of these two men to call 302.422.8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333. Tips can also be submitted through our website at MilfordPoliceDE.org/tips/