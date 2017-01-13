Carper, Patients Discuss Affordable Care Act at Nanticoke Hospital

SEAFORD, Del. - After the Senate took steps to repeal the Affordable Care Act, health care officials, Senator Tom Carper and some patients met at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital to discuss it.

"I describe the idea of repealing the Affordable Care Act like telling people in the top of a burning building, 'jump out and we'll catch you,'" said Sen. Carper, who voted against the repeal. "'But we don't have any safety nets.'"

Nanticoke Health Services President and CEO Steve Rose said they hope to be included in plans to replace the health care system known as "Obamacare"-- which House Speaker Paul Ryan has pledged to do.

"Don't repeal until you have a plan," he told WBOC. "Use the hospitals, use the physicians. Let us be part of the solution and let's make this work for everyone together."

During a Town Hall on CNN, Speaker Ryan said the rising costs of the Affordable Care Act--with some saying premiums will increase by 25% in 2017--made the repeal necessary.

"Because we see this law collapsing even faster this year, because we see more insurance companies pulling out, people with little or no choices and another round of double digit premium increases, we really feel we need to step in and provide better choices and options as fast as possible," he said on CNN. "We'll move on this as quickly as we can."

But some patients, like Nick Serratore, aren't convinced. Serratore got on the Affordable Care Act after learning he was predisposed to colon cancer--the disease that killed his father--and would need frequent testing.

"I had a premium of $500 a month. Now it's down to $118. That is manageable," he said. "To take it away so quickly without any thought to what's going to replace it or a back up plan is ludicrous. How can you do something like that?"