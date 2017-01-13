Business Owners Contemplate Minimum Wage Raise - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Business Owners Contemplate Minimum Wage Raise

Posted: Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect
(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A new bill suggests increasing Delaware's minimum wage by two dollars to $10.25 an hour.

The bill suggests that the minimum wage be increased in 50 cent increments over the next four years, reaching $10.25 by the end of 2020. After that, the minimum wage would increase by a percentage equal to to the cost-of-living adjustment determined by the Social Security Act.

John Michalek owns the Bake Shoppe on Rehoboth Avenue and says the bill is both good and bad.

"I think everyone deserves a wage that they can pay their bills and raise a family," he says. "But it hurts small businesses because people like us can't afford to pay people $10.25 an hour." 

Frank Cole with Sea Green Bicycle says an increase may affect small businesses' ability to hire high schoolers for summer jobs-- a common practice in Rehoboth.

"A lot of businesses will have to make that decision, whether it's worth $10 an hour to bring in a 14, 15, or 16 year old," he tells WBOC. "In many cases, I think the answer could be no. So I think this could limit people's ability to get that first job."

A similar measure passed in Delaware's Senate last year but stalled in the House. If this bill is approved, the first 50 cent increase would happen October 1st of this year. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Controversial Kent County Rezoning Approved

    Controversial Kent County Rezoning Approved

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-07-19 05:12:29 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-07-19 05:12:29 GMT
    Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)
    DOVER, Del. -- A controversial rezoning on a property south of the the DE Turf Sports Complex near Frederica was approved by Kent County's Levy Court on Tuesday night.The commercial rezoning was approved 4-3 by commissioners with the condition thatMore
    DOVER, Del. -- A controversial rezoning on a property south of the the DE Turf Sports Complex near Frederica was approved by Kent County's Levy Court on Tuesday night.The commercial rezoning was approved 4-3 by commissioners with the condition thatMore

  • Neighbors and Queen Anne's County Fight Back Medical Marijuana Dispensary

    Neighbors and Queen Anne's County Fight Back Medical Marijuana Dispensary

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-07-19 01:51:37 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-07-19 01:51:37 GMT
    There were raised voices and angry hands at 101 Drummer Drive in Grasonville on Tuesday.More
    There were raised voices and angry hands at 101 Drummer Drive in Grasonville on Tuesday.More

  • Safety Improvements Sought for Kenton Road in Dover

    Safety Improvements Sought for Kenton Road

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:53:06 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:53:06 GMT
    Kenton Road sign.Kenton Road sign.
    DOVER, Del. -- A number of crashes along Kenton Road in recent months have prompted calls for improved safety measures along the road, particularly near a pair of residential communities.City council members and a Kent County Levy Court Commissioner haveMore
    DOVER, Del. -- A number of crashes along Kenton Road in recent months have prompted calls for improved safety measures along the road, particularly near a pair of residential communities.City council members and a Kent County Levy Court Commissioner haveMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Salisbury Man Found with $150,000 of Marijuana

    Salisbury Man Found with $150,000 of Marijuana

    07/18/2017 15:53:00 -04:002017-07-18 19:53:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-07-18 19:56:42 GMT
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a deputy arrested a Salisbury man after a traffic stop revealed an estimated $150,000 of marijuana inside a wooden crate in his vehicle.More
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a deputy arrested a Salisbury man after a traffic stop revealed an estimated $150,000 of marijuana inside a wooden crate in his vehicle.More

  • C-5 Operations Grounded at Dover AFB

    C-5 Operations Grounded at Dover AFB

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-07-18 17:42:39 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-07-18 17:42:39 GMT
    One of Dover Air Force Bases’s 18 C-5M cargo planes. (Photo: WBOC)One of Dover Air Force Bases’s 18 C-5M cargo planes. (Photo: WBOC)
    The Air Mobility Command commander on Monday directed a stand-down of C-5 flying operations at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware following a second malfunction of C-5 nose landing gear within the last 60 days.More
    The Air Mobility Command commander on Monday directed a stand-down of C-5 flying operations at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware following a second malfunction of C-5 nose landing gear within the last 60 days.More

  • Milford Woman Arrested for Child Abandonment

    Milford Woman Arrested for Child Abandonment

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 8:05 AM EDT2017-07-18 12:05:50 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 8:05 AM EDT2017-07-18 12:05:50 GMT
    Jill R. GriffithJill R. Griffith
    A Milford woman is behind bars on child abandonment and related charges following accusations that she left her son with a medical condition outside a business one evening and didn't return.More
    A Milford, Delaware woman is behind bars on child abandonment and related charges following accusations that she left her son with a medical condition outside a business one evening and didn't return.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Visitors Discouraged from Turning Water on for Assateague Ponies

    Visitors Discouraged from Turning Water on for Assateague Ponies

    Offering a cool drink of water to an animal on a hot day probably sounds humane. But for the horses on Assateague Island, that act of kindness could turn these treasured icons into public nuisances.

    "They're going to protect it from other horses and they're going to protect it from other humans, too," said Assateague Island National Seashore park ranger Liz Davis. "They don't want anyone else butting in line."

    More

    Offering a cool drink of water to an animal on a hot day probably sounds humane. But for the horses on Assateague Island, that act of kindness could turn these treasured icons into public nuisances.

    "They're going to protect it from other horses and they're going to protect it from other humans, too," said Assateague Island National Seashore park ranger Liz Davis. "They don't want anyone else butting in line."

    More

  • New Cambridge Mural Celebrates African American History

    New Cambridge Mural Celebrates African American History

    Harriet Tubman and Ella Fitzgerald are some familiar faces that are honored right off Route 50 in Cambridge.

    A new mural commemorates the city's African American heritage and comes a week before the 50th anniversary of the Cambridge Race Riots.

    More

    Harriet Tubman and Ella Fitzgerald are some familiar faces that are honored right off Route 50 in Cambridge.

    A new mural commemorates the city's African American heritage and comes a week before the 50th anniversary of the Cambridge Race Riots.

    More

  • A New Way to Workout: The Anti-Gravity Treadmill

    A New Way to Workout: The Anti-Gravity Treadmill

    The MAC Center's "Anti-Gravity Treadmill" is revolutionizing the way we work out. The Anti-Gravity Treadmill is said to be one of the closest sensations you can get compared to walking on the moon. The machine is better known as the Alter-G and it gives people a weightless feeling. The treadmill works for people of all shapes, sizes, ages and conditions.

    More

    The MAC Center's "Anti-Gravity Treadmill" is revolutionizing the way we work out. The Anti-Gravity Treadmill is said to be one of the closest sensations you can get compared to walking on the moon. The machine is better known as the Alter-G and it gives people a weightless feeling. The treadmill works for people of all shapes, sizes, ages and conditions.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices