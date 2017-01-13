Business Owners Contemplate Minimum Wage Raise

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A new bill suggests increasing Delaware's minimum wage by two dollars to $10.25 an hour.

The bill suggests that the minimum wage be increased in 50 cent increments over the next four years, reaching $10.25 by the end of 2020. After that, the minimum wage would increase by a percentage equal to to the cost-of-living adjustment determined by the Social Security Act.

John Michalek owns the Bake Shoppe on Rehoboth Avenue and says the bill is both good and bad.

"I think everyone deserves a wage that they can pay their bills and raise a family," he says. "But it hurts small businesses because people like us can't afford to pay people $10.25 an hour."

Frank Cole with Sea Green Bicycle says an increase may affect small businesses' ability to hire high schoolers for summer jobs-- a common practice in Rehoboth.

"A lot of businesses will have to make that decision, whether it's worth $10 an hour to bring in a 14, 15, or 16 year old," he tells WBOC. "In many cases, I think the answer could be no. So I think this could limit people's ability to get that first job."

A similar measure passed in Delaware's Senate last year but stalled in the House. If this bill is approved, the first 50 cent increase would happen October 1st of this year.