Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Frederica

FREDERICA, Del. – Delaware State Police say they are now investigating a December car crash in Frederica after the man involved died earlier this week.

According to police, Glode Requa, 92, of Frederica, was driving his Toyota Camry on December 27, 2016. Requa lost control going around a curve on Barratts Chapel Rd, his vehicle hitting and embankment then continuing on into a guardrail.

Requa was taken to Bayhealth General Hospital in critical condition where, on Wednesday Jan. 10, he died.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident.