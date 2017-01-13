Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Frederica

The 41st annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake gets underway in Crisfield on Wednesday.More
The 41st annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake gets underway in Crisfield on Wednesday.More
Offering a cool drink of water to an animal on a hot day probably sounds humane. But for the horses on Assateague Island, that act of kindness could turn these treasured icons into public nuisances.
"They're going to protect it from other horses and they're going to protect it from other humans, too," said Assateague Island National Seashore park ranger Liz Davis. "They don't want anyone else butting in line."More
Offering a cool drink of water to an animal on a hot day probably sounds humane. But for the horses on Assateague Island, that act of kindness could turn these treasured icons into public nuisances.
"They're going to protect it from other horses and they're going to protect it from other humans, too," said Assateague Island National Seashore park ranger Liz Davis. "They don't want anyone else butting in line."More
The MAC Center's "Anti-Gravity Treadmill" is revolutionizing the way we work out. The Anti-Gravity Treadmill is said to be one of the closest sensations you can get compared to walking on the moon. The machine is better known as the Alter-G and it gives people a weightless feeling. The treadmill works for people of all shapes, sizes, ages and conditions.More
The MAC Center's "Anti-Gravity Treadmill" is revolutionizing the way we work out. The Anti-Gravity Treadmill is said to be one of the closest sensations you can get compared to walking on the moon. The machine is better known as the Alter-G and it gives people a weightless feeling. The treadmill works for people of all shapes, sizes, ages and conditions.More
Today, 67 year old Oliver is grateful to be watering his plants, but for a long time he battled a debilitating drug addiction.Originally from Baltimore, when he first arrived in this are he says, he felt lost.
"In Baltimore we have like 24 hour recovery networks no matter what time a night it is you can always reach somebody, and I didn't know what to do down here," he said.More
Today, 67 year old Oliver is grateful to be watering his plants, but for a long time he battled a debilitating drug addiction.Originally from Baltimore, when he first arrived in this are he says, he felt lost.
"In Baltimore we have like 24 hour recovery networks no matter what time a night it is you can always reach somebody, and I didn't know what to do down here," he said.More