Carney Makes Cabinet Picks for Public Safety, Agriculture

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Democratic Governor-elect John Carney has made two more cabinet nominations in advance of taking office next week.

Carney on Friday said he is nominating Robert Coupe as secretary of Safety and Homeland Security, and Michael Scuse as agriculture secretary.

Coupe has led the Department of Correction since 2013, having previously spent more than 28 years with the Delaware State Police, including more than three years as superintendent.

Scuse, meanwhile, has served as acting deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture after previously serving as undersecretary for Farm and Foreign Agricultural Services. He was Delaware's agriculture secretary from 2001 to 2008, when Carney was lieutenant governor.

Carney also says Patrice Gilliam-Johnson will continue serving as labor secretary while his administration reviews concerns about discrimination within the Department of Labor.