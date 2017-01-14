Carney Makes Cabinet Picks for Public Safety, Agriculture - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Carney Makes Cabinet Picks for Public Safety, Agriculture

Posted: Updated:
John Carney John Carney

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Democratic Governor-elect John Carney has made two more cabinet nominations in advance of taking office next week.

Carney on Friday said he is nominating Robert Coupe as secretary of Safety and Homeland Security, and Michael Scuse as agriculture secretary.

Coupe has led the Department of Correction since 2013, having previously spent more than 28 years with the Delaware State Police, including more than three years as superintendent.

Scuse, meanwhile, has served as acting deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture after previously serving as undersecretary for Farm and Foreign Agricultural Services. He was Delaware's agriculture secretary from 2001 to 2008, when Carney was lieutenant governor.

Carney also says Patrice Gilliam-Johnson will continue serving as labor secretary while his administration reviews concerns about discrimination within the Department of Labor.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Small Plane Crashes into Kent County Field

    Small Plane Crashes in Kent County Field

    07/19/2017 10:49:00 -04:002017-07-19 14:49:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:26 AM EDT2017-07-19 15:26:15 GMT
    Wednesday morning's crash scene in Sandtown. (Photo credit: Delaware State Police)Wednesday morning's crash scene in Sandtown. (Photo credit: Delaware State Police)
    Delaware State Police investigating after a small plane crashed into a field southwest of Sandtown in Kent County.More
    Delaware State Police say a crop duster plane crashed into a field southwest of Sandtown in Kent County on Wednesday morning.More

  • Police: Salisbury Man Found with $150,000 of Marijuana

    Salisbury Man Found with $150,000 of Marijuana

    07/18/2017 15:53:00 -04:002017-07-18 19:53:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-07-18 19:56:42 GMT
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a deputy arrested a Salisbury man after a traffic stop revealed an estimated $150,000 of marijuana inside a wooden crate in his vehicle.More
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a deputy arrested a Salisbury man after a traffic stop revealed an estimated $150,000 of marijuana inside a wooden crate in his vehicle.More

  • Arrest of Virginia Man Causes Injury to Delaware Officer

    Arrest of Virginia Man Causes Injury to Delaware Officer

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-07-18 21:52:16 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-07-18 21:52:16 GMT
    James J. McKeownJames J. McKeown
    A Virginia man fled from officers on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk that ended with a police officer in the hospital, according to police.More
    A Virginia man fled from officers on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk that ended with a police officer in the hospital, according to police.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Visitors Discouraged from Turning Water on for Assateague Ponies

    Visitors Discouraged from Turning Water on for Assateague Ponies

    Offering a cool drink of water to an animal on a hot day probably sounds humane. But for the horses on Assateague Island, that act of kindness could turn these treasured icons into public nuisances.

    "They're going to protect it from other horses and they're going to protect it from other humans, too," said Assateague Island National Seashore park ranger Liz Davis. "They don't want anyone else butting in line."

    More

    Offering a cool drink of water to an animal on a hot day probably sounds humane. But for the horses on Assateague Island, that act of kindness could turn these treasured icons into public nuisances.

    "They're going to protect it from other horses and they're going to protect it from other humans, too," said Assateague Island National Seashore park ranger Liz Davis. "They don't want anyone else butting in line."

    More

  • A New Way to Workout: The Anti-Gravity Treadmill

    A New Way to Workout: The Anti-Gravity Treadmill

    The MAC Center's "Anti-Gravity Treadmill" is revolutionizing the way we work out. The Anti-Gravity Treadmill is said to be one of the closest sensations you can get compared to walking on the moon. The machine is better known as the Alter-G and it gives people a weightless feeling. The treadmill works for people of all shapes, sizes, ages and conditions.

    More

    The MAC Center's "Anti-Gravity Treadmill" is revolutionizing the way we work out. The Anti-Gravity Treadmill is said to be one of the closest sensations you can get compared to walking on the moon. The machine is better known as the Alter-G and it gives people a weightless feeling. The treadmill works for people of all shapes, sizes, ages and conditions.

    More

  • Neighbors and Queen Anne's County Fight Back Medical Marijuana Dispensary

    Neighbors and Queen Anne's County Fight Back Medical Marijuana Dispensary

    There were raised voices and angry hands at 101 Drummer Drive in Grasonville on Tuesday.

    Sisters, Ashley Herr and Paige Colen, the owners of Hippocratic Growth, want to open a medical marijuana dispensary, but some neighbors in the area say - not so fast.

    More

    There were raised voices and angry hands at 101 Drummer Drive in Grasonville on Tuesday.

    Sisters, Ashley Herr and Paige Colen, the owners of Hippocratic Growth, want to open a medical marijuana dispensary, but some neighbors in the area say - not so fast.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices