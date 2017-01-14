State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit Investigating Serious Crash in Georgetown

Georgetown– At the request of the Georgetown Police Department, the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a serious crash involving a bicyclist that occurred late Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 5:35 p.m. Friday January 13, 2017 as Chelsea A. Rohrbach, 24 of Mohnton, Pennsylvania, was operating a 2009 MINI Cooper westbound on East Market Street, west of Burton Street within the town limits of Georgetown. A 62-year-old Georgetown man was riding his bicycle in the same area and crossed perpendicularly in front of the MINI when he was struck on the left side of the bicycle by the car, causing him to fall from the bike and land in the eastbound lane. The MINI was able to come to a controlled stop after the impact.

The 62-year-old male, who was not wearing a helmet, was airlifted from the scene by Delaware State Police Aviation and transported to Christiana Medical Center where he is currently admitted in critical condition. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Chelsea Rohrbach was properly restrained and uninjured in the crash.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident. If anyone may have witnessed this crash, they are asked to contact Corporal N. Demalto of the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”