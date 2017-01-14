Trooper Seek Public’s Assistance in Locating Wanted Subjects

Dover – The Delaware State Police are requesting assistance in locating Andrew Mudry, 19 of Dover, and Tanner C. McElwee, 18 of Wilmington, who are wanted for numerous counts of Felony Theft, Criminal Trespass, and Conspiracy.

Through investigations dating back to October of 2016, Mudry and McElwee have been involved in various crimes of theft from motor vehicles in the Smyrna, Clayton, and Kenton areas. They two may be living at various locations throughout the state.

If anyone has any information in reference to either Andrew Mudry’s or Tanner McElwee’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Detective A. Goode at 302-698-8517. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”