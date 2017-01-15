Suspects Sought in Milford Gas Station Armed Robbery

MILFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery of the Spring Hill area gas station Saturday night.

Police say at 9:34 p.m. two male suspects, one armed with an unknown type handgun, the other armed with an unknown type shotgun, entered the Valero gas station on 1885 Bay Road. They say the suspects approached a store employee and demanded cash from a safe.

The clerk was not able to open the safe, so the suspects demanded cash from the register. The clerk turned over an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say the suspects then exited the store and entered an unknown type vehicle on Cicada Lane before fleeing southbound on Bay Road (SR1). The clerk was not injured.

Police say the first suspect was described as black male approximately 5'6", thin build wearing black pants with a black hooded sweatshirt and a bandanna covering his face. He was armed with an unknown type handgun.

The second suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He was armed with an unknown type shotgun.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact Detective J. Dear at 302-698-8540. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”

