Suspects Sought in Milford Gas Station Armed Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Suspects Sought in Milford Gas Station Armed Robbery

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

MILFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery of the Spring Hill area gas station Saturday night.

Police say at 9:34 p.m. two male suspects, one armed with an unknown type handgun, the other armed with an unknown type shotgun, entered the Valero gas station on 1885 Bay Road. They say the suspects approached a store employee and demanded cash from a safe.  
The clerk was not able to open the safe, so the suspects demanded cash from the register. The clerk turned over an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say the suspects then exited the store and entered an unknown type vehicle on Cicada Lane before fleeing southbound on Bay Road (SR1).  The clerk was not injured.

Police say the first suspect was described as black male approximately 5'6", thin build wearing black pants with a black hooded sweatshirt and a bandanna covering his face. He was armed with an unknown type handgun.

The second suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He was armed with an unknown type shotgun.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact Detective J. Dear at 302-698-8540. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”
 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Cambridge Remembers 1967 Race Riot

    Cambridge Remembers 1967 Race Riot

     It's hard to believe Pine Street in Cambridge was once piled with burnt rock and debris.

    The Cambridge Race Riots of 1967 left 17 buildings destroyed and a community - scarred. Herschel Johnson was in his late twenties at the time and lived down the street.

    More

     It's hard to believe Pine Street in Cambridge was once piled with burnt rock and debris.

    The Cambridge Race Riots of 1967 left 17 buildings destroyed and a community - scarred. Herschel Johnson was in his late twenties at the time and lived down the street.

    More

  • Virginia Town Loses Fire Department

    Virginia Town Loses Fire Department

    The Accomack Board of Supervisors have voted, and with a 9-0 vote, decided to officially end the funding of the Onley Fire Department, meaning their doors are now closed to the public.

    More

    The Accomack Board of Supervisors have voted, and with a 9-0 vote, decided to officially end the funding of the Onley Fire Department, meaning their doors are now closed to the public.

    More

  • Crowds Line Up For Seafood At Tawes Clam Bake

    Crowds Line Up For Seafood At Tawes Clam Bake

    Lines started forming early Wednesday afternoon at the 41st Annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake in Crisfield.  WBOC's Nicole Lauren spoke to some seafood lovers taking in the sun and good food.

    More

    Lines started forming early Wednesday afternoon at the 41st Annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake in Crisfield.  WBOC's Nicole Lauren spoke to some seafood lovers taking in the sun and good food.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices