Police: Wanted Delaware Teens Involved in Selbyville Shooting

Tanner C. McElwee, left, and Andrew Mudry, right (Photo Credit: DPSD) Tanner C. McElwee, left, and Andrew Mudry, right (Photo Credit: DPSD)

SELBYVILLE, Del.– Delaware State Police have obtained additional warrants for an 18-year-old Wilmington man charging him with first-degree burglary and two counts of reckless endangering in connection with a shooting that occurred in Selbyville.

Troopers were called to the 11000 block of Signature Boulevard, Americana Bayside, around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, for a report of gunshots being fired. Police said when troopers arrived on the scene, they determined that Tanner C. McElwee and 19-year-old Andrew Mudry, of Dover, had broken into an apartment over a garage and ransacked the interior. Investigators said the occupant of the apartment was not home at the time, but when the 15-year-old brother of the victim went to investigate and call 9-1-1, he and a 16-year-old friend were confronted by McElwee and Mudry at the bottom of the steps to the apartment. Police said it was at that time that McElwee pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired one round at the two juveniles, striking the exterior of the garage where they were standing. The two young victims then sought cover back inside the apartment until troopers arrived. The 15-year-old and 16-year-old were uninjured in this incident. McElwee and Mudry then fled the area in an unknown direction, according to police. 

It is believed the two may be operating a grey Honda Civic with a large dent on the side with unknown registration. McElwee and Mudry should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say they are also wanted for wanted for numerous counts of felony theft, criminal trespass, and conspiracy.

If anyone should come into contact with them or know their whereabouts, they are asked to contact 9-1-1 immediately. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”

