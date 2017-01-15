Update: Woman Dies From Injuries After Being Run Over Near Selby - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Update: Woman Dies From Injuries After Being Run Over Near Selbyville

SELBYVILLE, Del.– Delaware State Police say a 49-year-old woman has died as a result of the injuries she sustained in a Saturday, Jan. 14 crash near Selbyville. 

Police said the incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday as Walter S. Stolz, 78 of Ocean Pines, Md., was operating a Lexus ES 250 southbound on Hudson Road, and approaching the intersection at Bixler Road. Police said that meantime, 49-year-old Geralynn Ober, of Millville, Del.,  was standing in the roadway speaking with the driver of a separate unknown vehicle which was stopped in the northbound lane.

Troopers said that as the Lexus approached, Ober moved away from the stopped vehicle, but did so directly into the path of the southbound vehicle. Police said Stolz was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian, and struck her with the right front of his vehicle in the southbound travel lane.

Ober was projected forward and landed just off the west edge of roadway in the grass, according to police.

Authorities said Ober, who was not wearing any reflective clothing or carrying a flashlight, was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Md., where she died from her injuries on Jan. 19.

Stolz was properly restrained and uninjured in the crash, police said. 

The DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident.  Poor weather conditions (rain) and an unlit roadway may also have been contributing factors in this case, police said.

