Update: Surveillance Photos Released in Canterbury Shore Stop Robbery

FELTON, Del.– Delaware State Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects and the car believed to have been involved in the early Sunday armed robbery of the Canterbury Shore Stop in Felton.

Police said the incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. when a male suspect entered the convenience store located at 8953 South DuPont Highway and approached the male employee at the counter armed with an unknown type handgun. The suspect demanded cash and the clerk complied and turned over an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then fled the business north toward Irish Hill Road. The employee was uninjured in this incident.

The suspect was described as a black male, between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10, 180-185 pounds, wearing a light colored sweatshirt, blue jeans, and tan shoes. He was armed with an unknown type handgun. He was also observed getting out of a car parked in the parking lot just north of the store prior to robbing it, troopers said.

Police said a second suspect entered the store just two minutes prior to the robbery and was observed leaving in the same car that was parked in the parking lot just north of the store. He entered the business and made a purchase before returning to the vehicle, investigators said. He is depicted in the surveillance photo wearing a black T-shirt, dark pants, and red sneakers.

The car the two suspects took off in may be a dark colored Ford Fusion with unknown registration, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Troop 3 Major Crimes Unit at 302-697-2104. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”