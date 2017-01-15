Update: Surveillance Photos Released in Canterbury Shore Stop Ro - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Update: Surveillance Photos Released in Canterbury Shore Stop Robbery

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance photo of one of the Shore Stop robbery suspects. (Photo: Delaware State Police) Surveillance photo of one of the Shore Stop robbery suspects. (Photo: Delaware State Police)
Surveillance photo of the other Shore Stop robbery suspect. (Photo: Delaware State Police) Surveillance photo of the other Shore Stop robbery suspect. (Photo: Delaware State Police)
Surveillance photo of the getaway car used by the robbery suspects. (Photo: Delaware State Police) Surveillance photo of the getaway car used by the robbery suspects. (Photo: Delaware State Police)

FELTON, Del.– Delaware State Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects and the car believed to have been involved in the early Sunday armed robbery of the Canterbury Shore Stop in Felton.

Police said the incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. when a male suspect entered the convenience store located at 8953 South DuPont Highway and approached the male employee at the counter armed with an unknown type handgun.  The suspect demanded cash and the clerk complied and turned over an undisclosed amount of money.  The suspect then fled the business north toward Irish Hill Road.  The employee was uninjured in this incident.

The suspect was described as a black male, between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10, 180-185 pounds, wearing a light colored sweatshirt, blue jeans, and tan shoes. He was armed with an unknown type handgun. He was also observed getting out of a car parked in the parking lot just north of the store prior to robbing it, troopers said. 

Police said a second suspect entered the store just two minutes prior to the robbery and was observed leaving in the same car that was parked in the parking lot just north of the store.  He entered the business and made a purchase before returning to the vehicle, investigators said. He is depicted in the surveillance photo wearing a black T-shirt, dark pants, and red sneakers.

The car the two suspects took off in may be a dark colored Ford Fusion with unknown registration, according to police. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Troop 3 Major Crimes Unit at 302-697-2104. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • UPDATED: Lewes Man Arrested for Kidnapping and Assault

    Lewes Man Wanted for Alleged Assault, Kidnapping

    07/19/2017 17:17:00 -04:002017-07-19 21:17:00 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-07-21 04:05:03 GMT
    Delaware State Police are searching for Michael H. Debarr of Lewes.Delaware State Police are searching for Michael H. Debarr of Lewes.
    UPDATED: Delaware State Police found and arrested the Lewes man wanted for kidnapping and assault from earlier this week on Thursday.More
    UPDATED: Delaware State Police found and arrested the Lewes man wanted for kidnapping and assault from earlier this week on Thursday.More

  • Ocean City Prepares For "College Beach Weekend"

    Ocean City Prepares For "College Beach Weekend"

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-07-21 01:15:39 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-07-21 01:15:39 GMT
    Ocean City Prepares For "College Beach Weekend"Ocean City Prepares For "College Beach Weekend"
    The town of Ocean City prepares for "College Beach Weekend". The three day event starts today and according to the events organizer, the town is expected to see an influx of about 40,000 college students.More
    The town of Ocean City prepares for "College Beach Weekend". The three day event starts today and according to the events organizer, the town is expected to see an influx of about 40,000 college students.More

  • Delaware State Fair Kicks Off Under Hot Temperatures

    Delaware State Fair Kicks Off Under Hot Temperatures

    Thursday, July 20 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:53:43 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:53:43 GMT
    HARRINGTON, Del. -- The Delaware State Fair kicked off on Thursday at the fairgrounds near Harrington as brutal temperatures and sunlight bared down on early visitors in the afternoon and early evening.The fair runs through July 29. It features a numberMore
    HARRINGTON, Del. -- The Delaware State Fair kicked off on Thursday at the fairgrounds near Harrington as brutal temperatures and sunlight bared down on early visitors in the afternoon and early evening.The fair runs through July 29. It features a numberMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATED: Lewes Man Arrested for Kidnapping and Assault

    Lewes Man Wanted for Alleged Assault, Kidnapping

    07/19/2017 17:17:00 -04:002017-07-19 21:17:00 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-07-21 04:05:03 GMT
    Delaware State Police are searching for Michael H. Debarr of Lewes.Delaware State Police are searching for Michael H. Debarr of Lewes.
    UPDATED: Delaware State Police found and arrested the Lewes man wanted for kidnapping and assault from earlier this week on Thursday.More
    UPDATED: Delaware State Police found and arrested the Lewes man wanted for kidnapping and assault from earlier this week on Thursday.More

  • Delaware Woman Arrested for Dorchester County Stabbing

    Delaware Woman Arrested for Dorchester County Stabbing

    07/20/2017 15:30:00 -04:002017-07-20 19:30:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-07-20 19:30:50 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)
    A Delaware woman has been arrested in connection with a Dorchester County stabbing, according to Maryland State Police.More
    A Delaware woman has been arrested in connection with a Dorchester County stabbing, according to Maryland State Police.More

  • Updated: Pilot Critical After Small Plane Crashes into Kent County Field

    Small Plane Crashes in Kent County Field

    07/19/2017 10:49:00 -04:002017-07-19 14:49:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-07-19 19:42:11 GMT
    Wednesday morning's crash scene in Sandtown. (Photo credit: Delaware State Police)Wednesday morning's crash scene in Sandtown. (Photo credit: Delaware State Police)
    Delaware State Police have released the name of a man critically injured after the crop duster plane he was flying crashed into a field in Kent County on Wednesday morning.More
    Delaware State Police have released the name of a man critically injured after the crop duster plane he was flying crashed into a field in Kent County on Wednesday morning.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices