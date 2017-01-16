Maine Man Sentenced to 18 Years for Raping Delaware Girl

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a man from Maine to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping a Delaware girl he met online.



James Allen, 36, of Dresden, Maine, was arrested in 2015 when state troopers found him at a hotel in Georgetown with a 14-year-old girl who was reported as a runaway.



Allen pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree rape and one count of sexual exploitation of a child.



The judge sentenced Allen to six months of work release and nine years of probation following his prison sentence. He must also register as a sex offender.

